Jamie Paterson pushing for a starting spot for Bristol City against Cardiff

Bristol City head coach Dean Holden is weighing up whether to give midfielder Jamie Paterson a start in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship derby with Cardiff.

Paterson was out for 10 weeks after undergoing groin surgery but caught the eye of Holden with a cameo 20-minute stint during his side’s 3-2 defeat at Brentford on Wednesday night.

Holden was also impressed by the display of 19-year-old winger Owura Edwards, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Grimsby but has taken his opportunity since being recalled due to the number of injuries at the club.

Ninth-placed City are unbeaten in their last four matches at Ashton Gate.

Cardiff are set to give a debut to Wales midfielder Jonny Williams in the Severnside Derby after he joined them for an undisclosed fee from Charlton.

The 27-year-old was reunited on transfer deadline day with manager Mick McCarthy, who previously signed him on loan at Ipswich.

McCarthy must also decide whether to start another Wales international Harry Wilson after he made an impact off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Millwall last Saturday.

Wilson, who joined on loan from Liverpool in the summer, was dropped by McCarthy following a run of poor form but impressed the manager against Millwall, adding a creative spark to set up Kieffer Moore’s second-half equaliser.