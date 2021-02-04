Loan signings Luke Matheson and Troy Parrott could make Ipswich debuts

Deadline day signings Troy Parrott and Luke Matheson could feature for Ipswich in their clash with Blackpool at Portman Road.

Striker Parrott has signed on loan from Tottenham while the arrival of right-back Matheson from Wolves could enable captain Luke Chambers to revert to his favoured centre-back role.

Teddy Bishop and Kayden Jackson are both suspended after their recent red cards at Crewe and Sunderland respectively.

James Norwood is pushing to start after returning off the bench at Crewe following a hamstring injury, but Oli Hawkins (knee) and Keanan Bennetts (groin) are set to remain absent.

Gary Madine could return for Blackpool after missing the midweek win over Northampton with a slight groin strain.

Boss Neil Critchley decided not to risk the striker against the Cobblers, with one eye on the busy schedule ahead.

Meanwhile Critchley is set to hand Elliot Embleton his first appearance after his surprise deadline day move from Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season.

Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton and Keshi Anderson are pushing for contention after making good progress on their respective hamstring strains.