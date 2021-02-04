James Bolton set to remain in Portsmouth defence against Plymouth

Defender James Bolton is in line to retain his place in the Portsmouth team for Saturday’s home clash with Plymouth in Sky Bet League One.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance in the division this season when he started in the midweek win at Charlton.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett was already without Jack Whatmough (suspended) and Paul Downing (hamstring) for that fixture and Rasmus Nicolaisen was also unavailable due to his wife being set to give birth.

With Nicolaisen not expected to feature this weekend, Bolton could get the nod again while the hosts continue to be without Alex Bass (calf) and Ben Close (hamstring).

Crystal Palace full-back Sam Woods will hope to make his Plymouth debut after he joined the club on loan for the rest of the season on Sunday.

Argyle manager Ryan Lowe was going to be forced to make changes to the matchday squad which played out a 2-2 draw with Accrington last weekend.

Scott Wootton and Frank Nouble were unused substitutes on Saturday but have since left Home Park in search of regular game-time.

Lewis Macleod and captain Gary Sawyer (both ankle) are still unavailable but expected to be back in contention this month while George Cooper is out for the rest of the season.