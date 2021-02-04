Rory McArdle misses out for Exeter against Bradford

Exeter will be without Rory McArdle for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Bradford at St James Park.

The defender went to hospital and received 10 stitches after suffering what boss Matt Taylor described as “a gash on his private parts” during the 1-0 win at Stevenage on Tuesday.

The Grecians have been assessing Joel Randall, who has been sidelined by a hamstring problem, and Sam Stubbs (knee).

Randell Williams continues his recovery from a stress fracture to a fibula.

Bradford’s Billy Clarke is a doubt for the contest.

The Bantams were set to make a decision on Friday about the forward after he came off in the 2-1 win over Barrow last weekend with a hamstring issue.

Reece Staunton and Harry Pritchard may be back involved having both trained this week.

Deadline day saw the club make two signings as Charles Vernam and Ollie Crankshaw joined from Burton and Wigan respectively.