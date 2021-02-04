Salford hope James Wilson wins fitness fight in time to face Bolton

Salford will be hoping to include James Wilson in their squad for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two visit of Bolton.

The Ammies saw their game against Colchester called off late in the day on Tuesday night due to a waterlogged pitch at the Peninsula Stadium.

Wilson was due for a fitness test before the game after missing the last two Salford games with a niggling injury and will have benefited from the extra recovery days.

Darron Gibson remains on the sidelines having broken his leg in October.

Bolton, meanwhile, have a number of deadline-day recruits who could be in line to make their respective debuts.

Midfielder MJ Williams joined on a free from Blackpool and will be keen to make an impact for the Trotters.

Manager Ian Evatt also signed a trio of players on loan – all of whom should be available for the short trip.

Striker Oladapo Afolayan joined from West Ham until the end of the season – as did playmaker Marcus Maddison from Charlton and Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.