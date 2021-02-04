Teddy Howe in line for Scunthorpe debut against Oldham

Scunthorpe could hand a debut to deadline-day signing Teddy Howe for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two visit of Oldham.

Howe joined on loan from Blackpool on Monday and the right-back is in contention to come straight into Neil Cox’s side.

Cox will be without Harrison McGahey and Kevin Van Veen (both hamstring) as the Iron aim for a fourth consecutive win.

Midfielder Jem Karacan (arm) is also absent but will only be sidelined for up to three weeks after the injury suffered at Colchester was not as bad as first feared.

Oldham also have a decision to make on whether to hand a first appearance to a deadline-day loanee.

Attacking midfielder Serhat Tasdemir signed until the end of the season on loan from Peterborough.

A 2-1 home win over Salford last time out could dent Tasdemir’s chances as Latics boss Harry Kewell may opt to stick with a winning side.

He has no fresh injury concerns but has a decision to make over whether to start Davis Keillor-Dunn, who hit the last-minute winner after coming off the bench last weekend.