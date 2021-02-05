Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester City are reportedly planning a swoop for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer. City are ready to rival Manchester United and Chelsea for the Norway star, according to the Mirror. The paper says City plan to move early with an offer of £100million, rather than wait a year for the 20-year-old’s £66m release clause to kicks in.

Arsenal have been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka. The Sun cites Germany’s Bild as reporting the Gunners want to beat Tottenham to the signing of the 21-year-old French centre-back this summer.

Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri could yet end up at West Ham, according to the Star. The Londoners made a bid for the Moroccan forward in January but were rejected. Sevilla expect the Hammers to return with a higher bid for the high-scoring 23-year-old in the summer.

The Birmingham Mail reports Kyle Edwards could have left West Bromwich Albion on deadline day. The paper says Luton made an offer for the winger, 22, but it was not sufficient. The Championship side’s boss did say they may attempt to snare Edwards again in the next transfer window.

Social media round-up

"I know this is going to stir a debate, but I’d definitely sell Lacazette and Aubameyang. "Cash in now while we can, get a new striker to play with Martinelli!"#AFChttps://t.co/2fdT4YENBl — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 4, 2021 Real Madrid set to appoint either Raul or Max Allegri as new manager in summer 'unless Zidane wins Champions League' https://t.co/ByUHEoGVto — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 4, 2021

Ones to watch

Sergi Roberto: The 28-year-old’s leg injury could rule him out for six weeks and ensure he misses Barcelona’s Champions League tie against Paris St Germain, reports Spain’s TV3 according to Mundo Deportivo.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide: The former Arsenal midfielder is another who could be off the pitch for a while, with RMC Sport saying the 23-year-old on loan to Nice from Lyon has damaged knee ligaments.