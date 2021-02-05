Preston forward Sean Maguire faces late fitness test ahead of Rotherham clash

Sean Maguire will face a fitness test as Preston host Rotherham in the Sky Bet Championship.

The striker has missed the last two games with an injury and will be checked ahead of kick-off against the Millers.

Boss Alex Neil has no fresh selection concerns and all eight of his January transfer window signings are available.

Patrick Bauer (Achilles), Declan Rudd (knee) and Louis Moult (ACL) are all sidelined.

Rotherham will be without goalkeeper Jamal Blackman who is still self-isolating.

Viktor Johansson deputised for Blackman and will retain his place in goal, with Josh Vickers on the bench.

Florian Josefzoon is back in contention, having been unavailable against his parent club Derby in midweek.

Chieodozie Ogbene (knee) has had a set-back in his recovery from a serious knee injury, while Kieran Sadlier and Joe Mattock are long-term absentees.