Ross County without skipper Iain Vigurs for Dundee United match

Iain Vigurs will be missing for Ross County as they host Dundee United on Saturday.

The Staggies skipper had to be replaced midway through Wednesday’s crucial win over Hamilton after injuring his ankle.

Otherwise boss John Hughes has a full-strength squad to work with.

Mark Connolly was absent for Dundee United in their midweek clash with Motherwell.

Manager Micky Mellon had earlier revealed one player would not make the Fir Park trip for personal reasons.

Logan Chalmers (ankle) remains sidelined.