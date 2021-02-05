Burnley injury woes continue for Brighton clash

Burnley may be without several first-team players when they welcome Brighton to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Former Seagulls strikers Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, as well winger Robbie Brady, midfielder Josh Brownhill and full-back Charlie Taylor were all sidelined by a variety of injuries for the defeat to Manchester City in midweek.

Dyche does not think any of the quintet will be sidelined for too long, but this weekend’s visit of Brighton may come too soon.

Brighton will be without Solly March after the winger hobbled off against Liverpool.

But boss Graham Potter could welcome back Joel Veltman and Alexis Mac Allister, who both missed the shock win at Anfield.

Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Florin Andone are still sidelined.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Bardsley, Mee, Taylor, Tarkowski, Pieters, Nartey, Dunne, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Cork, Brady, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Long, Westwood, McNeil, Stephens, Wood, Barnes, Benson, Driscoll-Glennon, Mumbongo.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Walton, Steele, White, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Khadra, Propper, Lallana, Moder, Mac Allister, Alzate, Gross, Trossard, Izquierdo, Maupay, Tau, Zeqiri, Connolly.