Jim Goodwin insists he does not take role of St Mirren boss for granted

The absence of Alex Dyer in the Kilmarnock dugout on Saturday will be a stark display of the precariousness of football management but St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin insists he needs no reminder.

Goodwin admitted his side were lucky to escape Rugby Park with a point last month after Killie goalkeeper Danny Rogers was ruled to have carried the ball over his line in the last minute.

That moment cost Dyer what would ultimately have been a three-match winning run, and he left the club last weekend after his side squandered a two-goal lead at home to St Johnstone.

But for that bizarre incident against Saints, Killie would have been just two points behind their opponents. However, they visit Paisley on Saturday with an interim management team.

“Look, it’s the nature of the beast unfortunately,” Goodwin said. “When you lose games of football, all of a sudden your position comes under threat. Every manager in the game, no matter what level you’re playing at, is well aware of that.

“We are fortunate at the moment that we have been on a good run of form but you can never get too comfortable in this position as a manager.

“You can be the greatest thing since sliced bread a month ago and all of a sudden lose two or three games and you’re under pressure.

“It is what it is, that’s why we love the game. It’s certainly why I love it. I love that buzz, I love that pressure people put on you but also that pressure we put on ourselves.

“It’s a real good job to have and I don’t think any of us would change it, but unfortunately people lose their jobs because of poor results and ultimately that’s what has happened to Alex Dyer.

“He’s a really likeable guy. I don’t know him a great deal but on the occasions I have met him, a really cool character, and I wish him well wherever he ends up.”

Goodwin found himself the toast of the Buddies fans last weekend following away wins over Dundee United and Celtic.

But Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Livingston six days earlier had a far greater impact.

“Getting too high after a win is never an issue but picking myself up after a defeat is always a problem,” he said.

“I probably do allow those to affect me too much because I take so much responsibility for whatever happens on a matchday and if we lose a game then ultimately it’s my fault because I have picked the wrong XI or got the tactics wrong.

“It does take a couple of days to analyse the situation and reflect on it.

“You try not to show that kind of emotion in front of the players, you try and let things seem calm, but obviously we want to win every game and as a manager the onus is on us to make that happen.

“I will never take this position for granted, no one needs to remind me of what a privileged position I am in.

“I have had the good fortune of working in the real world and I have driven around shop to shop hundreds of miles a week selling chocolate. I have set up my own courier business working 14/15-hour days.

“So there’s nobody more appreciative of the position I am in than me and that’s why I am so determined and work so hard during the day.

“I get in here as early as possible and I leave as late as possible because I want to make sure that every attention is given to all the details that need to happen on a Saturday.”