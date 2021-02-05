Motherwell boss Graham Alexander still wary of Celtic’s quality

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will take no notice of Celtic’s patchy form ahead of their clash at Parkhead.

The reigning champions have endured a wretched season where they have fallen 23 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers with two games in hand.

Since the turn of the year, Neil Lennon’s side have three draws, two defeats and two wins, the last of which was a 4-0 victory at Kilmarnock on Tuesday night.

Well boss Alexander put the Hoops’ campaign into context while stressing he was focusing on his own side’s performances which have brought back-to-back 2-1 victories over Ross County and Dundee United.

He said: “I know there is a lot of talk about Celtic’s season – there is a lot of clubs underneath who wouldn’t mind Celtic’s season so far. That’s the reality.

“They are still a fantastic team with a really experienced manager and who have got quality throughout.

“But I want to concentrate on what we can bring to the game and that’s what our message will be in the next 24 hours leading into it.

“Our approach to games, our mindset, will always be to try and win the game. Tomorrow will be no different.

“Obviously the level of opposition changes from week to week and makes your job more difficult. But I am not one for looking at team’s previous form.

“Dundee United’s form previous to Wednesday night wasn’t great either but what a tough game we had. For me, it was what we bring to the game.

“I always look at the opposition’s best qualities and you are aware of individuals’ talents, regardless of their form.

“But I always like to stress to our team that we compete and play our game as much as we can and make sure we give the opposition problems and we’ll try to do that to the best of our ability tomorrow.”

Defender Stephen O’Donnell, delighted to recently signed an extension to his contract to the end of the season, is too experienced to expect anything other than a tough afternoon at Parkhead.

The 28-year-old Scotland defender, who took over the armband for the first time against Dundee United in the absence of injured Declan Gallagher, said: “Celtic is a massive club with great players and great staff, and we have to do everything right and if they have an off-day then great.

“But I have been there before when you thought they were having an off-day and they get the goal. They’ve got the quality to hurt you at any minute.

“We have to make sure we do everything we can to hopefully get, if not three points then one point.”