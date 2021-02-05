Joe Root joins illustrious list of players to make a century in 100th Test

England captain Joe Root has become the ninth player to mark his 100th Test match with a century.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the players to previously achieve the feat.

Colin Cowdrey (England) 1968

Colin Cowdrey was the first player to reach 100 Test caps (PA Archive)

Also captaining England, Cowdrey became the first player to earn 100 Test caps as he led the side in the third Test against Australia at Edgbaston. He scored a first-innings 104 in a rain-affected draw.

Javed Miandad (Pakistan) 1989

After India ran up a huge total of 509 in the first innings of the third Test in Lahore, Javed was one of three centurions as Pakistan replied with a mammoth 699 for five to secure a draw. Javed’s contribution was 145 from more than six hours at the crease.

Gordon Greenidge (West Indies) 1990

Greenidge put on 298 for the first wicket with Desmond Haynes (167) before being run out for 149 in the first innings of the fifth Test against England in Antigua. The West Indies went on to win by an innings and 32 runs in four days and complete a series victory.

Alec Stewart (England) 2000

Stewart (right) and Mike Atherton (left) earned their 100th Test caps in the same match (John Giles/PA)

Stewart, batting at number five in one of 82 Tests in which he also kept wicket, hit 105 in England’s first innings of the drawn third Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) 2005

The Pakistan captain ground out 184 over six hours and put on 324 for the third wicket with Younus Khan (267) to set up a 168-run victory for his side in the third Test against India in Bengaluru.

Ricky Ponting (Australia) 2006

Australia skipper Ponting became the first player to score centuries in both innings of his 100th Test with a heroic series-winning performance in the third Test against South Africa in Sydney. Ponting struck 120 in the first innings and followed up with an imperious unbeaten 143 second time around as Australia secured a stunning eight-wicket win and a 2-0 series success.

Graeme Smith (South Africa) 2012

Smith helped South Africa set up a huge victory at The Oval in 2012 (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Although eclipsed by Hashim Amla (311no) and Jacques Kallis (182no), the formidable South Africa captain helped ensure his side only needed to bat once in the first Test against England at The Oval with a fine knock of 131. The tourists won by an innings and 12 runs.

Hashim Amla (South Africa) 2017

Amla accomplished the feat himself in the third Test against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg, scoring 134 to set up victory for his side by an innings and 118 runs.