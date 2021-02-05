United States international Daryl Dike in line for Barnsley debut against Derby

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael could hand a debut to American forward Daryl Dike at home to Derby.

Dike, 20, who won his first United States cap in Sunday’s 7-0 friendly thrashing of Trinidad & Tobago, has arrived on loan from MLS side Orlando City until the end of the season.

Defender Toby Sibbick and midfielder Romal Palmer are fitness doubts for the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Sibbick was forced off in the closing stages of last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, but the Tykes were boosted by Jordan Williams coming off the bench at the City Ground to make his first league appearance since November 21.

Derby have lost Krystian Bielik for the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.

Bielik was carried off in the first half of last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Bristol City and a midweek scan confirmed the bad news, also ruling the Poland defender out of this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Wales striker Tom Lawrence could be involved in a matchday squad for the first time in two months after ankle trouble.

Deadline-day signings Beni Baningime, Lee Gregory, Patrick Roberts and Teden Mengi are in contention for first starts as the Rams make a swift return to South Yorkshire following Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat at Rotherham.