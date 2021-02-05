Neeskens Kebano set for Middlesbrough debut against promotion rivals Brentford

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock could hand a debut to loan signing Neeskens Kebano when Sky Bet Championship promotion rivals Brentford make the trip up to the Riverside on Saturday.

The Fulham ace is pushing for a start after impressing in training this week, but fellow transfer deadline-day arrival Nathaniel Mendez-Laing needs more time to build up his fitness.

Boro are set to be without centre-back Dael Fry due to a calf injury while alternatives Grant Hall (thigh) and Anfernee Dijksteel (abscess) have only just returned and 18-year-old defender Nathan Wood has joined Crewe on loan.

Lewis Wing, an unused substitute at Norwich last weekend, has also departed to sign for league rivals Rotherham until the end of the season while Marcus Tavernier is unavailable with a knee injury.

Bryan Mbeumo will be back for Brentford after he missed the last two games with a knock sustained in the 1-1 draw at Swansea last month.

Josh Dasilva is also expected to return after a hip injury forced him out of Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Bristol City.

Manager Thomas Frank remains without a number of key players as the Bees look to make it 20 league games without defeat.

Captain Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard (both ankle), Charlie Goode (illness), Shandon Baptiste (knee) and Emiliano Marcondes (back) are unavailable.