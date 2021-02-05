Zak Jules in line for MK Dons debut against Sunderland

New signing Zak Jules could make his debut for MK Dons against Sunderland.

Jules was cup-tied for Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy loss to the Black Cats, but the defender is match-fit having played regularly for Walsall before his recent move.

Ethan Laird, Harry Darling and Charlie Brown are also available again after being cup-tied, but striker Will Grigg is ineligible to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan.

Midfielder Andrew Surman could return after almost a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson will be without Callum McFadzean and Ross Stewart for the second trip to Milton Keynes in the space of five days.

McFadzean limped off with a groin problem during the first half of Tuesday’s win at Stadium MK and will not be risked.

Tom Flanagan, Dion Sanderson and new signing Jake Vokins could take McFadzean’s place.

Stewart is nearing match fitness following his arrival from Ross County but Johnson is taking no chances with the striker’s recovery from a hamstring injury.