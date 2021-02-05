Family, team-mates and sporting stars pay tribute to Joe Root on 100th Test cap

Joe Root’s nearest and dearest, a number of past and present England players and many other sporting luminaries congratulated the Yorkshireman on reaching the milestone of 100 Tests.

The England captain took centre stage on day one of the opening Test against India at Chennai and celebrated his landmark appearance with an unbeaten century to help the tourists make an encouraging start to the series.

A selection of video messages was released by England, with wife Carrie and their two children Alfie and Isabella, mother and father Matt and Helen, brother Billy and grandfather Don leading the tributes to the 30-year-old.

The 13 other living members of England’s 100-cap club – the late Sir Colin Cowdrey is the 14th – commended Root, who was tipped by Sir Geoffrey Boycott to replace Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the all-time Test run charts.

“If you can keep that love of the game, you can make 200 Test matches and be the all-time run-scorer in Test match cricket,” he said.

As well as toasts from the likes of Harry Kane, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Lee Westwood and several representatives of his beloved Sheffield United, the video contained several of Root’s career highlights.