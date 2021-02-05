Jason Holt hails Livingston’s chemistry and hopes unbeaten run continues

Jason Holt believes the correct chemistry at Livingston has underpinned the West Lothian club’s remarkable run of form.

Livi have gone unbeaten in 14 matches since David Martindale stepped up from assistant to take over from Gary Holt in November following a home defeat to St Mirren.

The Lions sit in fifth place in the Scottish Premiership ahead of Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone, who they face in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park on February 28.

And midfielder Holt is pleased that Livingston currently have the formula for success.

The former Hearts and Rangers player said: “When you hear people talk about Livingston it is about how you are going to have to defend your box and long throws and stuff like that.

“That’s just a small element that we use, in terms of the throw-ins but throughout the squad there is no doubt there is quality there.

“It’s a really good squad and we are showing it at the moment.

“Tie them together, talented players mixing with hard work and learning from the staff and as a collective it can click. It is massively satisfying.

“When you have the quality and hard work and tie that in with the demands that you set each other every day and hopefully keep setting high standards, usually you get a positive outcome.

“That has been the case recently and we want to keep continuing that, we want things to go on like this.

“It is a magnificent run we are on at the moment and we just hope to continue that as long as we can.”