Harry Kane still out as Tottenham chase return to winning ways

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is still likely to be without Harry Kane for the game against West Brom.

The England captain has missed the last two games with an ankle injury but is back in training.

Dele Alli (tendon), Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) and Sergio Reguilon (muscle) will all miss out as Spurs try and arrest a three-game losing run.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, signed on loan from Arsenal on deadline day, makes a swift return to north London for his West Brom debut.

Turkey midfielder Okay Yokuslu, another loan arrival from Celta Vigo, could be on the bench after his work visa was processed and he arrived at the Albion training ground on Friday.

Grady Diangana is closing in on a return to the matchday squad after being out for five weeks with hamstring trouble.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Tanganga, Rodon, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane, Bale.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Lonergan, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Townsend, Peltier, O’Shea, Bartley, Gallagher, Pereira, Phillips, Grosicki, Sawyers, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Snodgrass, Diangana, Robinson, Edwards, Robson-Kanu, Grant, Diagne.