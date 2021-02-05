Rodrigo and Ian Poveda still missing for Leeds

Leeds will be without Rodrigo and Ian Poveda again for their home game against Crystal Palace.

Forward Rodrigo (muscle strain) and winger Poveda (ankle) are expected to be out for several weeks after both missed the midweek home defeat to Everton.

Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns but is still without defenders Robin Koch (knee), Diego Llorente (muscle strain) and Gaetano Berardi (knee), plus midfielder Adam Forshaw (hip).

Crystal Palace could be without 10 first-team players for the trip to Elland Road on Monday.

Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) is the latest to join the injury list, but Joel Ward will need to be assessed after he missed the midweek win away to Newcastle with a knock.

Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (eye), James McArthur (muscle), James McCarthy (groin), Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) and Connor Wickham (thigh) are all ruled out.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Ayling, Struijk, Alioski, Dallas, Harrison, Costa, Klich, Phillips, Bamford, Raphinha, Casilla, Hernandez, Roberts, Davis, Cresswell, Shackleton, Jenkins, Huggins.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Cahill, Dann, Van Aanholt, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Benteke, Batshuayi, Butland, Mitchell, Ward, Kouyate, Kelly, Townsend, Mateta, Henderson.