Steven Gerrard unhappy as Kemar Roofe faces up to possible suspension

Steven Gerrard has taken a fresh swipe at Scottish football’s disciplinary process after hitting out at Rangers’ two-day wait to learn if Kemar Roofe would be cited over his studs-up challenge on Murray Davidson.

The Ibrox boss let his frustrations show last week and made an appeal for “consistency” after seeing Alfredo Morelos banned retrospectively for the second time this season.

Now he has hit out again after Roofe was handed a Notice of Complaint and potential two-game ban by Scottish Football Association disciplinary bosses after Wednesday’s incident with St Johnstone’s Davidson.

Roofe faces a Hampden hearing on Tuesday to decide his fate – but he could yet miss Sunday’s trip to Hamilton if Rangers decide to accept the punishment early.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht man was booked by referee David Munro during the 1-0 Ibrox win for a “reckless” tackle as he planted his studs into the Saints midfielders’ leg after mis-controlling the ball.

However, the incident has since been passed on to a three-man panel of former referees to review after Munro told Hampden chiefs the incident he did not see Roofe’s challenge “in its entirety”.

The retired officials unanimously decided the incident constituted “serious foul play” and should have resulted in a red card.

Rangers have until Monday to decide if they will accept Roofe’s ban or go before the disciplinary panel the following day.

Under the SFA’s fast-track procedures, the governing body had until 3pm on Friday to decide whether to charge Roofe – but Gerrard is unhappy his plans for Accies have now been thrown into chaos.

The Ibrox boss said: “I haven’t had time (to consider if we will appeal) because the notice of complaint came through 10 minutes ago, which is quite frustrating because we have had two sessions to prepare for Hamilton and he’s been heavily involved in both sessions.

“In terms of having a think and time to decide what we are going to do as a club, we will do that in due course.

“In terms of the tackle, I haven’t really thought that much of it because the referee dealt with it, he was five yards away and has obviously seen the incident and given a yellow card.

“Only up until 10, 15 minutes ago we have had this decision thrust upon us.

“We have got until Monday, the end of play, to decide what to do and we will take our time and decide what to do from there.”

Meanwhile, the Light Blues boss believes his side’s trip to Belgium later this month will go ahead.

Liverpool’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig has been thrown into doubt after German authorities announced Jurgen Klopp’s team will not be able travel to Saxony because of coronavirus concerns.

Gers are due to face Royal Antwerp in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 showdown on February 18.

Gerrard said: “At the moment I expect them to go ahead as planned, but that is not to say there are not conversations in the background that I am not aware of.

“I am sure Andrew Dickson (director of finance and administration) and Stewart Robertson (managing director) are having those conversations with UEFA and the other authorities involved and we will do what we need to do to get the games played and do whatever we are told to do.

“Where I sit right now, I am expecting both legs to go ahead as planned over in Belgium and at Ibrox and I am sure we will have plenty of time to discuss those games when they come about. My focus right now is on Hamilton.”