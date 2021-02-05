Aston Villa without Kortney Hause for Arsenal clash

Kortney Hause remains sidelined ahead of Aston Villa’s game with Arsenal.

The defender is unlikely to return before the end of the month after suffering a foot injury.

Wesley is continuing his recovery from a long-term knee injury but the striker is not close to a return following 13 months out.

Arsenal will be without suspended duo Bernd Leno and David Luiz after the pair were sent off in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Wolves.

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan could make his debut by stepping in for Leno but has been struggling with a hip problem so Alex Runarsson will also be on standby.

There may be a return to the starting line-up for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but there are still fitness concerns over Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari (all calf) as Martin Odegaard pushes for his full debut.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Cash, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Engels, Elmohamady, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Grealish, Trezeguet, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Sanson, Watkins, Traore, Davis.

Arsenal provisional squad: Runarsson, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Ceballos, Partey, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.