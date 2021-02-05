Joe Newell still Hibernian’s only absentee ahead of Aberdeen clash

Joe Newell remains Hibernian’s only absentee as they gear up to face Aberdeen on Saturday.

The midfielder has been missing with an ankle knock and is still not ready for a return.

Otherwise boss Jack Ross has a fully-fit squad to face the Dons at Easter Road.

Aberdeen will be without Ryan Hedges, who needs surgery on a pectoral injury and has been ruled out for the season.

Ash Taylor has a thigh strain which he picked up in the midweek defeat to Livingston.

New signing Florian Kamberi, who used to play for Hibs, is unavailable as he is yet to arrive in the country.