Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Wrexham gets FCA approval

The takeover of National League side Wrexham by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has moved a step closer.

Deadpool star Reynolds and fellow actor McElhenney have previously spoken of plans to turn the Welsh football club into a “global force”.

Wrexham Supporters Trust members voted 98.6 per cent in favour to accept the offer in November and contracts were exchanged last month, but the takeover was subject to approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The club have now received clearance and hope to complete the sale next week.

A club statement read: “Wrexham Supporters Trust are pleased to inform supporters we have today received such approval from the FCA.

“Both parties shall now work to formally complete the sale of shares in Wrexham AFC next week.

Update: the @Wrexham_AFC takeover is still not 100% official and unfortunately it appears the handover will not be complete before the transfer window closes. So Ryan and I have made a donation to the Club to allow them (us? 🙏 ) to make some moves. Up the town! #WrexhamIsTheName — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 27, 2021

“We would like to thank supporters for their patience in this process and reassure you the Wrexham Supporters Trust will make a full statement once this is completed.”

The actors made a donation to the club to help in the January transfer window while they waited for the green light on the takeover.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore is to act as an advisor to the new owners.