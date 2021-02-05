Jackie Weaver and Joe Root dominate the internet – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 5.

Cricket

A special day for Joe Root.

Loved, adored and respected far and wide ❤️@root66 | #R100T pic.twitter.com/AdK9wCKq84 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2021 An incredible achievement! Congratulations on 💯 caps, @root66 👏 Live Scorecard: https://t.co/dvSneIBYg7#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/33HRG29szx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2021 The captain walks out for the toss in his 100th Test match for England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Live Scorecard: https://t.co/gEBlUSOuYe#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RV5zgyFZf7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2021 Some things are just meant to be… 💯 Scorecard: https://t.co/gEBlUSOuYe#R100T | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/hExB0VwuMB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2021 Virat Kohli with a heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture 👏pic.twitter.com/aFFV1RoGpb — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) Perfect quarantine evening entertainment! Congrats @root66 amazing achievement on 💯 caps #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/8rdtaNwd3O — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) February 5, 2021 Talk about a fitting way for @root66 to celebrate his hundredth Test Match. I had the privilege of sharing the middle with him on his debut in India in 2012 & for him to mark today’s milestone with a century is nothing short of incredible. A top cricketer; an ever better bloke👏🏻. pic.twitter.com/WVbWWXzfH9 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 5, 2021 Different level @root66 !!! #INDvENG #Rrrroooooootttttttt — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 5, 2021 Sibley & Root putting on a technical masterclass on how to play spin. GREAT SIGNS! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 5, 2021 (Paul Collingwood/Instagram Stories) Witnessing greatness so far this year @root66 bloody good to see! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9EFhcbz3V3 — Jack Brooks (@BrooksyFerret) February 5, 2021 A century on his 100th test. 🏏 Congratulations from everyone at Sheffield United, @root66.👏 pic.twitter.com/mGrTuB3PPg — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 5, 2021

Root was always going to have a good day after receiving this motivational message.

We sent this video to @englandcricket captain and all-round Neil Warnock fan @root66 to congratulate him on his 100th test cap 🏏 #UTB pic.twitter.com/q6ggRNXJKH — Middlesbrough FC 🇨🇩 (@Boro) February 5, 2021

It was not just Root enjoying a special milestone.

Jerusalem!

Good morning! 🗣️ Please join us after the first ball of the day for a quiet rendition of Jerusalem! 🤫 🎺 COME ON ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/10kgD8fJkp — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 5, 2021

Stuart Broad didn’t make the England side for the first Test and his full video didn’t make the Root tribute.

Turn your phones off, KP urges.

I turned my phone off at 17h45 last night. My evenings are so much better with no phone. No work! No chit chat! No social media! Just family time. If you can turn your phone off early eve, DO IT. It’s a game changer for peace of mind. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 5, 2021

Football

Man City and Everton piled into the ‘Jackie Weaver’ trend.

YOU HAVE NO AUTHORITY HERE NICKY WEAVER!#HandforthParishCouncil pic.twitter.com/yBOjJzgzQL — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 5, 2021 🎬 | Carlo Ancelotti's #MUNEVE press conference is coming up. Watch live across all devices*. *𝘌𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘈𝘭𝘦𝘥'𝘴 𝘪𝘗𝘢𝘥 — Everton (@Everton) February 5, 2021

Neil Warnock always has time to talk about Paddy Kenny.

Never say never, @paddykenny17 😂#PaddyFit #UTB pic.twitter.com/V9JIxXUaBB — Middlesbrough FC 🇨🇩 (@Boro) February 5, 2021 Haha brilliant @BroadcastMoose called me Wednesday asking me if it was true 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Paddy Kenny (@paddykenny17) February 5, 2021

A throwback to a typically modest Cristiano Ronaldo comment.

Marcus Rashford wished Ronaldo a happy birthday.

Happy birthday 🐐 pic.twitter.com/uQNknBx4s0 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 5, 2021

And had plenty of reading to do.

Fan mail pick up 💌 pic.twitter.com/iTFmQyA9ix — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 5, 2021

Chelsea celebrated a derby win.

A London derby win is special pic.twitter.com/XBMikvt9sh — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) February 4, 2021 3 points! London is blue💙 pic.twitter.com/WXzLZd6IzK — Reece James (@reecejames_24) February 4, 2021

Phil Neville backed under-fire Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Morning – Just a reminder that Jose Mourinho has won 25 major trophies 🏆 in his managerial career so far – that’s more than most of us out there! Have a great Friday everyone make sure you enjoy the day. — Fizzer18 (@Fizzer181) February 5, 2021

Jesse Lingard was ready to join a new-look dance group.

It’s always good to have a catchphrase!

David Beckham was excited to see Inter Miami in action.

Will lockdown ever end?

When lockdown is finally over: https://t.co/z0eE2metIk — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) February 5, 2021

Tennis

Katie Boulter made a new friend in Australia.

Serena Williams updated on her injury.

Bianca Andreescu – 2019 US Open champion – was excited for the start of the Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka matched her accessories.

my headphones match my mask 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Fgm3IwAmXD — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 5, 2021

Athletics

Sir Mo Farah put in the hard yards.

Boxing

A morning run for Ricky Hatton.

Daniel Dubois refused to give in.

Snooker

Fluke!

Ice Hockey

Recovery is important for athletes – but the dogs come first.