Liam Boyce scores the only goal as Hearts defeat Ayr to go 12 points clear

Liam Boyce scored his 11th goal of the season as Hearts extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship with a 1-0 victory at play-off chasing Ayr.

Boyce converted from the penalty spot three minutes after half-time to move the Jambos 12 points clear of second-placed Dunfermline.

The visitors saw claims for an early penalty waved away when Boyce went down while Jamie Walker shot over in a first half of limited chances.

Hearts were given a spot-kick in the 48th minute following a handball in the box and Boyce made no mistake from 12 yards as the Jambos claimed a third consecutive league win.