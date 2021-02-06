Chris Wilder disappointed he was ignored over Sheffield United signings

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder did not agree with the club’s decision to ignore his transfer recommendations, but insists he will do the best with the squad he has.

The Blades boss talked about possibly making two loan signings during the winter transfer window but it closed on Monday with no new additions, despite Wilder making a case to strengthen his bottom-of-the-table squad.

United are bottom of the Premier League table after suffering the worst ever start to a top-flight season, despite winning three of the last five league games as they look to pull off the greatest of escapes.

“I put my recommendation to the board regarding strengthening in January with a couple of deals that I believe would have helped us,” said Wilder.

“As much as I respect other people’s opinion I think people should respect mine, which was to bring a couple of players in. But the owner makes the decisions at a football club and he has to carry that burden and responsibility to do the best for the football club and I respect the decisions made.

“I get on with my job, I’m a big boy. Things don’t go your way all the time. I made my recommendations to the board in the best interests of the football club, which I always have done.

“I don’t do anything that’s personal, I do it to help the group and the football club in every decision I make.

“I’m not a yes man, I respect the decisions made but I don’t have to always agree with them and I don’t agree with this one. But there it is, I get on with it and move on.

“I’ll say it as it is and get on with it if it doesn’t go the way I want it and accept it.”

Ben Osborn is expected to return to the Blades squad against Chelsea on Sunday.

The versatile 26-year-old has missed the last five matches through injury but he resumed full training this week and should be available.

Enda Stevens (calf) remains a doubt and George Baldock will be assessed after a knock forced him off in the win against West Brom in midweek, while Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu cannot face his parent club.