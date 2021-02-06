Scunthorpe-Oldham called off due to waterlogged pitch

Scunthorpe’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Oldham was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The Iron announced that referee Marc Edwards made the decision following a lunchtime pitch inspection.
Heavy overnight rain and further rainfall on Saturday morning resulted in standing water on the pitch, and with more poor weather forecast it left Edwards with little option but to call the game off.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe