Barnsley-Derby postponed due to waterlogged pitch at Oakwell

Barnsley’s fixture with Derby in the Sky Bet Championship has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Oakwell.
The decision was made to call off the match after a pitch inspection following heavy rain in Yorkshire.
A statement on Barnsley’s website read: “Details regards the new date and time for the rearranged game will follow in due course.”
