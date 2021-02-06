Tyrone Marsh scores on his return to lift Boreham Wood to victory at Maidenhead

Tyrone Marsh made a goalscoring return for Boreham Wood as they won 1-0 at Maidenhead.

Marsh left the Wood to join Stevenage last summer but was re-signed by the club this week and netted the winner at York Road.

Boreham Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore kept out a Daniel Sparkes free-kick in the 10th minute, before Danilo Orsi fired just wide from a tight angle as Maidenhead started brightly.

Ashmore was called into action again to tip over a Josh Coley strike, and Orsi went close for a second time with a curling effort just before the break.

But it was Boreham Wood who eventually went in front when Marsh applied the finish to Zaine Francis-Angol’s cross in the 52nd minute.

The visitors squandered an opportunity to double their advantage 20 minutes later when Taye Ashby-Hammond saved a Kabongo Tshimanga penalty, having brought down the same man to concede the spot-kick.