Paul Mullin and Joe Ironside strike again as leaders Cambridge beat Barrow

Prolific pair Paul Mullin and Joe Ironside did the damage as Cambridge opened up a three-point cushion at the top of League Two with a 2-0 win at Barrow.

The dynamic duo have now scored an impressive 32 goals between them this season as the U’s took full advantage of second-placed Forest Green’s call off at Mansfield.

But defeat leaves battling Barrow precariously placed just two points above the drop zone and in desperate need of a win after three defeats in four.

Bluebirds’ goalkeeper Joel Dixon produced a super low save to keep out Harrison Dunk early on.

But there was nothing he could do as handful Wes Hoolahan teed up Mullin to smash home the opener two minutes before the break.

Half-time substitute Lewis Hardcastle went close for the hosts on the hour mark.

Mullin squandered a great chance to secure the points as he fired over from Kyle Knoyle’s cutback.

But Ironside made no mistake as he poked home Knoyle’s delightful dinked cross six minutes from time.