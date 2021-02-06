Dagenham hit back with two late goals to earn a point at Wrexham

Dagenham and Redbridge struck twice late on to secure a 2-2 Vanarama National League draw at Wrexham.

Jamie Reckord and Reece Hall-Johnson put the Red Dragons in control, but Matt Robinson and Dean Rance ensured the Daggers took home a point.

Wrexham thought they had taken a 20th-minute lead but Jordan Davies’ header was adjudged not to have crossed the line.

Dagenham had the ball in the Wrexham net within 60 seconds when Darren McQueen diverted Scott Wilson’s shot past Christian Dibble in the home goal.

But McQueen was ruled offside and the goal did not stand.

Wrexham’s pressure told on the half-hour mark when Hall-Johnson delivered a fine cross and Reckord volleyed home.

Hall-Johnson doubled Wrexham’s lead after 58 minutes, cutting inside to finish in style.

Robinson reduced the deficit 13 minutes from time and Rance completed the comeback in the fifth minute of stoppage time.