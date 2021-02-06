Ipswich end three-match losing run at home by edging past Blackpool

Goals either side of half-time by Alan Judge and Luke Woolfenden earned Ipswich a 2-0 victory over Blackpool to end a run of three home defeats.

The visitor’s early pressure resulted in two consecutive free-kicks by Sullay Kaikai.

Marvin Ekpiteta’s header went wide and James Husband’s stooping effort just failed to find the target before a corner by Elliot Embleton was met with a hooked volley by defender Jordan Thorniley.

A long-range shot by Embleton was beaten away by Ipswich goalkeeper Tomas Holy as Blackpool made a fast start.

Town had the ball in the net when Freddie Sears was put clear by Troy Parrott but was ruled offside.

However, they took the lead through Judge, who beat Blackpool keeper Chris Maxwell with a low rasping shot two minutes before the break.

Sears’ shot was parried over the crossbar by Maxwell and from the resultant corner, Woolfenden headed home for his first goal of the season.

Ipswich were denied a third when Ekpiteta challenged Gwion Edwards inside the six-yard box and Sears’ shot was deflected round the post.