Doncaster end Oxford’s unbeaten run to keep up pressure at top of table

A quickfire double helped Doncaster emerge 3-2 winners in the battle of League One’s form sides and end Oxford’s 13-match unbeaten run.
Goals from Jon Taylor, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Taylor Richards saw Doncaster secure a ninth win in 10 league matches.
Oxford pulled goals back through Sam Long and Olamide Shodipo, and will feel unfortunate not to have taken anything from a highly competitive game.
Taylor ran on to a superb ball from Matt Smith, cut inside and lashed a low shot in at the near post to give Doncaster the lead after 32 minutes.
Long levelled for Oxford nine minutes later, finishing well after Ellery Balcombe had parried away a James Henry volley.
Doncaster roared out of the traps in the second half to give themselves a cushion.
First, Okenabirhie powered a finish home to put them back in front after 47 minutes.
And four minutes later, Richards picked up the ball then tricked his way through a crowd before firing into the far corner.
Shodipo ghosted in off the flank and fired a shot which deflected past Balcombe after 70 minutes to cut the deficit, but although the visitors pushed hard for an equaliser in the remaining time it was to no avail.
