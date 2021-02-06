Portsmouth score twice late on to snatch dramatic draw against Plymouth

James Bolton’s late goal earned Portsmouth a point as Kenny Jackett’s men scored twice in as many minutes to snatch a dramatic 2-2 draw with Plymouth.

League One top scorer Luke Jephcott’s second-half double looked to have earned Plymouth victory at Fratton Park.

But Republic of Ireland winger Ronan Curtis gave Pompey hope in the 86th minute before Bolton levelled a minute later.

Pompey had the better of a drab first half and Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper twice denied Michael Jacobs and also saved Ellis Harrison’s snap-shot.

Jephcott put Plymouth in front in the 71st minute when he poked the ball home from close range after Andy Cannon had been caught in possession.

Striker Jephcott then doubled his and the Pilgrims’ tally 11 minutes later, finishing off a neat breakaway move from two yards.

Curtis got Pompey back in the game by robbing Kell Watts on the byline before stroking the ball into the far corner.

Bolton then headed in a Marcus Harness cross to make it 2-2 with three minutes left and leave Plymouth deflated.