Harry Chapman strike guides Shrewsbury to win at Swindon

Harry Chapman’s wonder strike was enough for Shrewsbury to see off relegation rivals Swindon 1-0 in a tight encounter.

A game which was bereft of clear-cut chances for both sides was settled in the 32nd minute when Blackburn loanee Chapman let fly with a wonderful half-volley from long range that struck the inside of the right post before finding the net.

A matter of seconds before Shrewsbury’s winner, Swindon had a golden opportunity when Jordan Lyden went clean through on goal, but instead of shooting he opted to try and pass back to Jordan Garrick and the attempted ball was cut out by a Shrewsbury defender before Swindon were duly punished.

Anything else resembling a chance for both teams was minimal, with veteran striker Brett Pitman twice heading over the bar for Swindon while Sean Goss was well kept out by goalkeeper Mark Travers’ feet early on.

Chapman and Shaun Whalley both shot over the bar for the visitors but neither player came close to extending Shrewsbury’s lead.