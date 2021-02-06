Andrew Dallas hits another brace as Weymouth beat nine-man Bromley

Andrew Dallas bagged the second brace of his fruitful loan spell as struggling Weymouth beat nine-man Bromley 2-1 to move out of the National League relegation zone.

The hosts made a lightning-quick start, with on-loan Cambridge man Dallas emphatically opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the third minute after being fouled by Bromley goalkeeper Mark Cousins.

Dallas got his and Weymouth’s second four minutes later when he found the net having been picked out by Sean Shields.

Bromley pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute when Joe Kizzi latched on to Chris Bush’s long throw and fired in from close range, and they almost levelled things up on the brink of half-time when Taylor Maloney’s free-kick took a deflection before clattering the woodwork.

Bromley’s task was made even more difficult in the 53rd minute when Bush was sent off after picking up his second yellow card in three minutes, and then they were reduced to nine men in the 79th minute, with Charlie Wakefield being shown a straight red card.

The home side then had a man sent off in added time as Jordan Ngalo picked up a second yellow card, but they held on to secure a valuable win.