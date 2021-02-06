Joe Pigott strike earns Wimbledon crucial victory at Wigan

Wimbledon moved out of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone with their first win in 12 matches after a 3-2 victory at fellow strugglers Wigan.

Wigan almost opened the scoring just before the midway point in the first half when Dan Gardner’s shot was blocked on the goalline.

And the visitors immediately took advantage at the other end when Jack Rudoni was able to tap home from close range.

It was almost 2-0 when Ethan Chislett cut in from the right, only to smash his effort against the underside of the bar.

And goal number two duly arrived on the half-hour with Joe Pigott this time being presented with an easy finish.

The home side gave themselves a lifeline on the stroke of half-time when Gardner’s corner was headed home by Curtis Tilt.

And it was 2-2 midway through the second period when an awful mistake in the visiting defence allowed Jamie Proctor to rifle home on his Wigan debut.

It looked as though there would only be one winner in the closing stages, with Wigan piling on the pressure.

But goalkeeper Jamie Jones was too slow in coming off his line with 15 minutes to go and clearly tripped Pigott for a stonewall penalty, which the Wimbledon striker picked himself up and finished in style.