Alloa upset form book to claim comeback win over Queen of the South

Scottish Championship bottom side Alloa put the brakes on Queen of the South’s mini-revival by beating them 2-1 at the Indodrill Stadium.
Queens, who had won three of their last four games, took the lead after eight minutes as Connor Shields exploited a poor Kevin Cawley pass before shooting at Neil Parry, with Middlesbrough loanee Isaiah Jones tucking away the rebound for a debut goal.
In the 24th minute Andy Graham equalised for Alloa while Queens had a man down with an apparent head injury.
Cawley put Alloa ahead just after the hour mark and Parry made a brilliant save from an Ayo Obileye header 10 minutes from time to preserve the Wasps’ advantage and secure a first win in six attempts.
