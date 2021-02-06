Alloa upset form book to claim comeback win over Queen of the South

Scottish Championship bottom side Alloa put the brakes on Queen of the South’s mini-revival by beating them 2-1 at the Indodrill Stadium.

Queens, who had won three of their last four games, took the lead after eight minutes as Connor Shields exploited a poor Kevin Cawley pass before shooting at Neil Parry, with Middlesbrough loanee Isaiah Jones tucking away the rebound for a debut goal.

In the 24th minute Andy Graham equalised for Alloa while Queens had a man down with an apparent head injury.

Cawley put Alloa ahead just after the hour mark and Parry made a brilliant save from an Ayo Obileye header 10 minutes from time to preserve the Wasps’ advantage and secure a first win in six attempts.