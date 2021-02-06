Five in a row for Tranmere as James Vaughan double helps see off Port Vale

Tranmere are into the automatic promotion places in League Two after a James Vaughan brace helped them to a 3-1 win over Port Vale.

Kaiyne Woolery opened the scoring before Vaughan’s brace either side of Jake Taylor’s strike earned Rovers a fifth successive league win.

Home winger Danny Lloyd rattled the woodwork with a blistering volley after 12 minutes, before a defence splitting Jay Spearing pass sent Woolery clear to slot home past Scott Brown after 17 minutes.

Woolery turned provider for Vaughan who latched on to the winger’s cross and arrowed a shot in off the post to make it 2-0 after 30 minutes.

Vaughan should have made it three moments later but he was left ruing the missed chance as Taylor fired a low shot through keeper Scott Davies to pull one back before the break.

Vaughan squandered another chance minutes into the second period, volleying straight at Brown after finding himself unmarked eight yards out.

But he did not miss on the hour mark, slamming home a rebound to make sure of another win for Keith Hill’s men.