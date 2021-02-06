Northampton boss Keith Curle: Draw with Accrington is something to build on

Northampton manager Keith Curle felt the goalless draw with promotion-chasing Accrington gave his side a foundation to build on.

The Cobblers have not won in six league games and are in the relegation places, but Curle took heart from the point against 10-man Stanley, who had Joe Pritchard sent off late on.

“It’s something to build on,” said Curle. “They are a team who are free-flowing and free-scoring and are dangerous and we limited them.

“We have got to look forward. There is nothing to be scared of and we face this challenge together.

“They are top opposition and, especially in the first half, we asked them a lot of questions but we just couldn’t break the deadlock.

“We had the better chances from open play and forced them to change their shape. We know if you stand off them they can hurt you, so we were on the front foot and that set the tone for the game.

“If we couldn’t break the deadlock, it was important we kept a clean sheet and we defended well.

“You have to keep knocking on the door.”

Northampton had the better chances and midfielder Jack Sowerby forced a strong save from Nathan Baxter in the first half while the Stanley loan keeper also had to finger-tip over a Peter Kioso header.

Colby Bishop fired narrowly wide for Stanley after the break as the Reds, after hitting six against Bristol Rovers in midweek, drew a blank.

The closest Northampton came in the second half was Sowerby’s goalbound strike after 80 minutes which took a deflection.

Pritchard saw red in the 85th minute for two bookable offences, and Stanley boss John Coleman felt the first yellow card after 71 minutes for a high challenge was harsh.

He said: “Joe didn’t know where their guy was for the first challenge but two bookings, I have no problem with that.

“There were a few decisions. I felt we should have had a penalty and I can’t remember the last time we had a penalty even though we have had five or six shouts recently.

“Northampton are no mugs and they came here with a game plan and they caused us problems in the first half.

“The pitch didn’t help with the rain but that’s not an excuse. Both teams had a good go and both managers came off the pitch pleased with the endeavour and a draw was a fair result.

“I cannot complain about the result and, come the end of the season, that could be a good point.

“It’s a clean sheet, it’s another point on the board and we just have to keep going. We have to make sure we have enough points to be clear of relegation and then we can look towards the play-offs.”