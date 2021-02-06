Kilmarnock looking to announce new manager by Monday

Kilmarnock hope to have a new boss in place by Monday as they look to halt their free fall towards relegation trouble.

The Rugby Park outfit again had head of football operations James Fowler in the dugout for the second game in a row as they lost for the 10th time in their last 13 games at St Mirren.

But Fowler is confident the 2-0 loss in Paisley will be the last time he has to take on the caretaker duties.

Killie chief Billy Bowie held interviews this week, with Stephen Pressley, Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Jim McIntyre all reportedly vying to become Alex Dyer’s successor.

Fowler admits the rudderless Ayrshire outfit need a new boss in place immediately after finding themselves perched just a point above the drop zone.

He said: “Since Alex has left these things take time to get the interviews carried out and then try and get a deal agreed.

“Interviews have taken place and we are speaking to the candidates to get things moving.

“We will hopefully have someone in by the time of the Motherwell game. Ideally we would like to have someone in by Monday to take training.”

Killie looked lost as they allowed St Mirren to pass the ball around them.

Kyle McAllister headed home his first goal in 21 months to cap off a fine team goal for the Buddies’ opener just after half-time, with Jon Obika pouncing on an Alan Power mistake to seal the points.

But Fowler still believes Kilmarnock have enough firepower to fight their way to safety.

“It is about the new manager finding something different,” he said. “He will hopefully find something in the group to bring us success.

“I think there is still quality in this group. It is easy for players to go into their shells but it is important we stick together.

“As staff we will remind them they are good players and things will turn for them.”

Saints have strengthen their bid for the top six and Buddies boss Jim Goodwin insists his side will have no fear as they look to repeat last month’s win over Celtic on Wednesday night.

The Irishman said: “I asked the players before the game to make sure we were still in the top six at 5 o’clock. It will be same message on Wednesday.

“I think we need another three wins from the remaining eight games that we’ve got.

“That would put us on 41 points and I think with us having more games to play than the teams below us, that should be enough.

“It would be great if we could get one of the wins against Celtic. We’re not fearing anyone. We’re mentally in a great place.

“Celtic will be difficult, they will be looking to make amends for us beating them at Parkhead but we will try to come up with a plan to go and win the game.

“I thought it was our best performance for a number of weeks.

“Do we need more goals from Kyle? Definitely. It’s something we’re constantly getting on to him about.

“I have been very critical of his fitness and his own application away from here.

“However, I have to give him great credit. He has worked really hard on getting his weight down.

“He’s lost a lot of body fat and he is now starting to look like the player we know he is capable of being.”