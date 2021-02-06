Paul Lambert hails ‘deserved’ victory after Ipswich end home losing streak

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert said his side “deserved” their 2-0 victory over Blackpool to put themselves back in the running for a top-six spot in Sky Bet League One.

Goals came either side of half-time by Alan Judge and Luke Woolfenden ending a run of three home defeats and denting Blackpool’s climb up the table.

It moved the Tractor Boys up a place to 10th, four points off the play-off places, but with games in hand on those above them. The visitors dropped down a place to 13th.

The visitors early pressure resulted Marvin Ekpiteta’s header going wide and James Husband’s stooping effort just failed to find the target before a corner by Elliot Embleton was met with a hooked volley by defender Jordan Thorniley.

A long-range shot by Embleton was beaten away by Ipswich goalkeeper Tomas Holy as Blackpool made a fast start.

Town had the ball in the net when Freddie Sears was put clear by Troy Parrott but was ruled offside.

However, they took the lead through Judge and Woolfenden headed home for his first goal of the season.

Lambert said: “I thought we deserved to win and we should have scored a few more, and the goal in the first half (Sears) was never offside.

“We played really good football and if you take Judge and Sears out of the team the average age is 21 so there was a lot of good things there and I’m really proud of how they played.

“There’s miles to go, a long, long way to go and everybody’s coming back and everybody’s getting fit. I’m really proud of them.”

And talking about three of the loan players that signed on in the January window, he added: “Troy Parrott is going to be anything he wants to be and (Luke) Matheson doesn’t look old enough to ride a scooter yet and he was excellent as the game went on and (Josh) Harrop is going to be a top player as well.

“I think the team needed a freshness. We played really good in the whole game and overall I’m very happy.”

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was pleased with the way his team played despite the loss.

“I was relatively pleased with how we played,” he said.

“We were in the ascendancy and the plan was working. And then when we were in a dangerous situation to go and counter-attack on an opportunity and we’re in on goal, but they capitalised on a counter-attack themselves and scored.

“They produced a moment of quality that we didn’t and that was the disappointment of the whole aspect of the performance.

“The second goal straight after half-time from the corner left us with a mountain to climb and we didn’t threaten the goal enough.”