Jonathan Woodgate in the dark over Bournemouth managerial post

Jonathan Woodgate is unsure what will happen with the Bournemouth managerial vacancy after guiding the club to a 3-2 win at home to Birmingham in his first match in caretaker charge.

Woodgate took over first-team affairs following the departure of Jason Tindall on Wednesday and is third-favourite for the job on a permanent basis behind John Terry and Frank Lampard.

Jack Wilshere scored one and made one with Arnaut Danjuma and Philip Billing also on target for the Cherries, who remain in the final play-off place.

Woodgate said: “My remit was to manage against Birmingham and that’s as far as it goes. I just wanted to get three points and it doesn’t matter how you get it.

“You can talk about philosophies and this and that forever but if you don’t get results, you’re not in the job.”

Early on at The Vitality, the pattern of play for Bournemouth was unchanged, even if there was a new voice in the dugout.

Birmingham had early chances when Jeremie Bela robbed Lewis Cook and shot at goal. Asmir Begovic saved well, the ball fell to Ivan Sanchez and his strike was brilliantly headed off the line by Steve Cook.

But Begovic was at fault for Birmingham’s opening goal. Gary Gardner’s low cross ought to have been routinely gathered but the keeper made a mess of it and Scott Hogan pounced on the rebound.

Bournemouth were level nine minutes later after a brilliant turn and pass from Wilshere set Danjuma free and he stepped inside George Friend to finish into the far corner.

The Cherries led for the first time in the match just past the hour mark when Wilshere put the finishing touch on a flowing team move.

Lloyd Kelly got things going with a well-timed challenge before David Brooks and Danjuma continued the move up field.

Adam Smith received the ball on the right and he carefully picked out Wilshere, who timed his jump to perfection to head into the far corner.

Woodgate added: “Jack Wilshere’s got unbelievable talent and fair play to Jason [Tindall].

“He bought him in when maybe a few people were doubting him.”

Shane Long was making his Bournemouth debut after joining on loan from Southampton at the end of the window.

It looked as though Bournemouth would ease to victory after their second and Long soon struck the post as they pressed forward once more.

But again they were undone by more hapless defending as Sanchez was given time to cross to the near post where Hogan headed in unmarked seven minutes later.

Poor defending at both ends was making this an open, entertaining game and Bournemouth grabbed a decisive third when Danjuma fired a free-kick to the far post where Billing scored off the post with 13 minutes remaining.

It was perhaps a little tough on Aitor Karanka’s side, who were the better team in the first half but remain in the bottom three.

“It’s frustrating and it’s the same feeling I am watching every week,” said Karanka, who has won just one of his last 11 games.

“Being better than the opponents and making mistakes, it’s always the problem.

“We are doing everything, we are showing them videos, we are encouraging them, doing training sessions but then it’s the same.

“As a coach you are trying your best and can’t do much more. I am confident and I trust what I am doing.”