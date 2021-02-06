Keith Hill ‘very optimistic’ as Tranmere move into top three with Port Vale win

Keith Hill admitted the optimism was growing at Prenton Park after he watched his side move into League Two’s automatic promotion places for the first time this season.

Goals from Kaiyne Woolery and James Vaughan (two) secured Rovers’ fifth successive league win, despite Jake Taylor’s goal for Port Vale.

Hill said: “I’m really, really pleased by the hard work, endeavour and effort. We defended from the front, pressed and the intensity was really good.

“We’ve created some great opportunities, the intensity from the boys was great and I’m pleased for them and the supporters.

“We’re sat here with 20 games remaining. Nothing is decided yet but for me the magic formula is hard work.

“We aren’t halfway through the project but I am very, very optimistic.

“You want to push up there and it is difficult for me to sit here when you are judged game by game.

“No one wants to know me as a person they want to know me for winning football matches, and we have to take each game as it comes.”

Hill was delighted with how his side performed on Saturday.

He added: “We played outstanding football. I know they are capable of that, I demand hard work and it is so important for me and the supporters to see the endeavour.

“The lads are bouncing off each other, winning tackles, playing at a high tempo, passing, scoring goals and we’re working so well as a team.

“We are winning football matches playing good football and we have to try and maintain that.”

Caretaker Vale boss Danny Pugh was not happy with the performance.

He said: “We were disappointed as we didn’t play as well as we can, we conceded soft goals again and from our point of view didn’t create enough chances.

“Individual errors are disappointing, the first goal is one long straight ball and it has killed us. We spoke about it before and we need to cut that sort of thing out.”

Pugh is unsure whether he will be in charge of the Valiants for much longer.

He added: “The boys have shown a great attitude during what is an unsettling time with what is going on, they have been professional.

“I genuinely believe we have a strong squad for League Two, it is just consistency in performances. We have a strong squad and can achieve things at this level.

“As a group we aren’t looking ahead or down at relegation, we want to improve and get as many points as we can to climb the table.

“There isn’t a lot between the sides and you only need to string a few results together to climb the table.

“I’ve been speaking to the owners regularly, they have been supportive of the players and are in regular contact.

“I don’t know what will happen this week, those decisions are above me, we just have to wait and see what will be announced.

“It hasn’t been a problem with planning. I said at the start I will do my best to prepare the team and train right until I am told different.”