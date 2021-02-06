Darren Moore not getting carried away as Doncaster close in on top spot

Doncaster may be in touching distance of top spot in League One after beating in-form Oxford, but boss Darren Moore insists he has no interest in the league table.

Goals from Jon Taylor, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Taylor Richards helped Rovers to a 3-2 win over Oxford to stretch their run to nine wins from 10 league matches and move them level on points with second-placed Hull, having played three games fewer.

But Moore insisted the focus in his camp is only on Tuesday night’s trip to Fleetwood Town, which begins the second half of the season for Rovers.

“We’re not even looking at anything other than the next game,” Moore said. “We’ve just won a game of football and we move on to the next one.

“The players get that same message and we just look to Fleetwood on Tuesday.”

Moore was delighted with the victory, despite coming under plenty of pressure from an Oxford side that came into the game having won nine straight matches in all competitions.

Taylor’s goal after 32 minutes came against the run of play, with Sam Long levelling for Oxford nine minutes later.

Okenabirhie and Richards netted within four minutes of each other to put Rovers 3-1 up by 51 minutes, while substitute Olamide Shodipo pulled a goal back for Oxford with 20 minutes to go but no equaliser was forthcoming.

“We’ve shaded a real close game,” Moore said.

“We scored some good goals and when they got it back to 3-2, it was about resilient defending at that stage.

“I just thought maybe at times we could have used the ball better with the decision-making and composure. But it’s a small gripe in the game because Oxford played their part and pressed and harried us really well.

“I thought the goals that we scored were good goals in the terms of the level of the match and composure of the finishes.

“Ultimately, we took our chances when they came and we had to do that in a game like this. And we knew we had to shut the door at the other end because we know the quality that Oxford have.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson was left to bemoan “five minutes of madness” which ultimately saw a 13-game unbeaten run ended for his side.

United had dominated the first half despite falling behind, but the quickfire double from Okenabirhie and Richards gave Doncaster a cushion they defended superbly.

Robinson said: “Looking at it, you could probably pick greater holes in games that we’ve won recently than this one against one of the best teams in the league.

“Five minutes of madness at the beginning of the second half – it’s frustrating.

“I wouldn’t say they were breakaway goals. We had plenty of men in the way.

“Where I have to credit Doncaster is that was the best defending I’ve seen all season. I thought the two centre backs threw their bodies in the way. But I think the best team lost.

“I think everybody to a man played their part and there was some wonderful play in the first half. Brandon Barker and Elliot Lee have shown what they can bring to us.

“This one will hurt, obviously, but the sign of a good team is responding in a positive way. We’ve got a game on Tuesday to do just that.

“This has not dented our confidence and, if anything, it should only grow. We’ve come up against a team that is right up there and we’ve been unlucky on the day.

“I don’t think you’ve seen much more than some individual brilliance from them.”

Robinson was not happy with the performance of referee James Bell, however.

“When you see the foul on James Henry for their first goal, it’s unbelievable that he’s not given it,” he said.

“And the penalty decision at 3-2 is incredible that it’s not been given. He’s literally stepped with a forearm across his chest.”