Manchester United suffer fresh title blow as Everton snatch dramatic draw

Manchester United missed the chance to draw level with neighbours City at the top of the Premier League after Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck in stoppage time to secure a 3-3 draw.

Just days on from inflicting a 9-0 annihilation on Southampton, the Red Devils looked set to celebrate another Old Trafford success and will be wondering how they conspired to throw away victory.

Scott McTominay had put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side back in front at 3-2 with 20 minutes remaining, after Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez had cancelled out first-half efforts from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

But United’s soft underbelly from set-pieces was exposed at the death, with Lucas Digne’s free-kick flicked on by Michael Keane and Calvert-Lewin directing home.

Southampton had another day to forget as they were held off by nine-man Newcastle, who secured an entertaining 3-2 victory at St James’ Park.

Looking to bounce back from their midweek mauling at Old Trafford – in a game the Saints ended with nine men – Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side could not make the most of a numerical advantage through much of the second half.

Debutant Joe Willock gave the hosts the lead and Miguel Almiron bagged a brace either side of Saints’ Takumi Minamino scoring on his debut.

Grit. Determination. Character. GET IN THERE! 🙌🙌 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 6, 2021

James Ward-Prowse’s brilliant free-kick reduced the gap to one early in the second half and Jeff Hendrick was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 50th minute.

But Southampton could not find an equaliser, even after Fabian Schar’s injury left Steve Bruce’s side playing with nine men for the last 12 minutes plus stoppage time.

Ollie Watkins’ early goal proved decisive in a 1-0 victory at Villa Park as Aston Villa condemned Arsenal to a second defeat in the West Midlands in five days.

Ollie Watkins scores the only goal in Aston Villa’s win over Arsenal (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Watkins put Villa ahead in the second minute with a deflected shot past Arsenal debutant Mat Ryan.

Former Gunners keeper Emiliano Martinez made good saves to keep out a Granit Xhaka free-kick in the first half and a Nicolas Pepe effort after the break.

Ryan also pulled off some decent stops, including denying Jack Grealish as Villa pushed for a second goal late in the game.

At the other end, substitute Martin Odegaard fired a good chance over the bar as Arsenal slipped to another loss, four days on from the 2-1 reverse at Wolves.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson scores for Burnley in their draw with Brighton at Turf Moor (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Johann Berg Gudmundsson made amends for an earlier mistake by bagging the leveller in Burnley’s 1-1 draw against Brighton, as both sides inched further away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Lewis Dunk’s towering header from a corner sailed into the net, despite the presence of Gudmundsson at the back post, with the Iceland winger seeming to lose his footing in the pouring rain at the crucial moment.

However, Gudmundsson’s strike eight minutes after half-time ensured an eighth draw in the most recent 11 meetings between the teams, with ex-Brighton striker Ashley Barnes denied by an offside flag shortly after the equaliser.

Referee Mike Dean shows a red card to West Ham’s Tomas Soucek for a foul on Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic during the goalless draw at Craven Cottage (Clive Rose/PA)

Fulham played out their ninth Premier League draw of the season as they frustrated in-form West Ham in a goalless draw at Craven Cottage.

The Hammers finished the game with 10 men after Tomas Soucek was dismissed in second-half stoppage time – following an extensive VAR review – for putting his elbow in Aleksandar Mitrovic’s face.

Referee Mike Dean consulted the pitchside monitor before making the decision, having initially waved play on.