Gregor Townsend hails Cameron Redpath’s ‘incredible debut’ in win over England

Gregor Townsend has tipped “incredible” Cameron Redpath to shine for Scotland for years to come.

Centre Redpath enjoyed a dream debut on Saturday as Scotland beat England 11-6 to claim their first win at Twickenham since 1983.

The 21-year-old Bath playmaker oozed composure, confidence and class as Scotland secured just their fifth-ever win at England’s west London stronghold.

Gregor Townsend, pictured, revealed his delight at Cameron Redpath’s Scotland debut (Jane Barlow/PA)

England boss Eddie Jones previously squandered the chance to elevate Redpath into his Test side and has now paid a hefty price, as the son of former Scotland scrum-half Bryan ran amok in the Six Nations opener.

“That was an incredible debut,” said Townsend.

“To come into a squad you’ve not trained with before, meet players for the first time and integrate to our way of playing – we saw his skill-set, his confidence, his maturity.

“You don’t expect someone on their debut to have such an accomplished start, especially against England of all teams and in a place where we’ve not won for so long.

“He got on the ball a lot in the early stages of the game, and then he did very well when he was on the ball.

“He put in a lot of really good carries, smart passes and was very impressive all around.

“So it’s really exciting to see what he can achieve in his career with us over the next few years now.”

Redpath eclipsed his former England Under-20s team-mate Ollie Lawrence in Scotland’s history-making victory on Saturday, where the hosts were listless, uninspired and deservedly beaten.

Born in France while his father was playing for Narbonne, Redpath could have qualified for Les Bleus as well as England and Scotland.

Jones called him into his senior England squad in May 2018, but never progressed his interest in the creative midfielder any further.

Scotland boss Townsend was able to swoop in and convince the Bath star that his Test future lay north of the border – and just in time to be part of one of the nation’s greatest-ever victories.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg was left to reflect on his side’s calmness under the greatest of pressure, as the tension ratcheted up the closer the visitors came to ending that 38-year wait for a Twickenham win.

“I felt really, really calm all the way through and fully believed in the boys’ ability,” said Exeter full-back Hogg.

“Finn Russell and Ali Price brought a huge amount of calmness to the way we were playing.

“The way we were speaking to each other was huge for us, we were really positive in everything that we were saying and doing. That’s something we’ve worked hard on over the last wee while.

“I felt we were in control for 60 of the 80 minutes.

“Even when we came in at half-time with Finn (Russell) in the bin we were calm.

“We knew exactly what we were doing going into the second half, and then we executed it.

“I’m a proud Scotsman just like the rest of the boys. We truly believed we could go down there and win, so to have done it is an unbelievable feeling.”