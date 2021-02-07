Cameron Redpath reveals the big part Stuart Hogg played in him choosing Scotland

Cameron Redpath has revealed Stuart Hogg’s captain’s role in convincing the Bath centre to commit to Scotland’s Test match cause.

Redpath starred on his Scotland debut as Gregor Townsend’s men shocked England 11-6 for their first win at Twickenham since 1983 in Saturday’s Six Nations stunner.

The 21-year-old son of former Scotland scrum-half Bryan represented England Under-20s and was even called into Eddie Jones’ senior squad in 2018.

Stuart Hogg holds the Calcutta Cup after Scotland beat England at Twickenham on Saturday (David Davies/PA)

But England opted not to press on with Redpath, leaving the Narbonne-born playmaker free to choose Scotland – with a little bit of help from skipper and Exeter full-back Hogg.

“Stuart’s been in touch with me over the last few months,” said Redpath.

“He presented me with my cap. He’s been a massive influence in Scottish rugby, so it means a lot.

“I didn’t want to rush into any decision, I wanted to earn my place in Test rugby. But Stuart had been in touch quite a bit, telling me he feels I could play a massive part for us.

“He had a massive sway on my decision, which was a big thing. The way we play is exciting for us and exciting for the fans.

“So that was a massive appeal for me, and it’s really great that it came across at the right time.”

Bryan Redpath won 60 caps for Scotland and coached both Gloucester and Sale (Joe Giddens/PA)

Redpath’s nerve-free debut epitomised everything about head coach Townsend’s inspired, focused and gritty Scotland on Saturday.

Captain Hogg and company pulled off only Scotland’s fifth-ever win at Twickenham, leaving England shellshocked and nonplussed in comprehensive defeat.

Redpath lined up against former England Under-20s team-mate Ollie Lawrence, to add just another layer of intrigue to a pressure-cooker debut.

But after starring on his maiden appearance, the Bath playmaker revealed the delight for both himself and his family.

“Ollie’s a good mate of mine, we’re good friends; he didn’t talk too much during the game as we’ve got to be a little bit more professional at the level.

“We spoke quickly afterwards, he’s a good mate of mine and hopefully he goes well in the rest of the tournament.

“It couldn’t have been a better first cap for me. Everyone’s buzzing and it’s unreal to be part of it.

“My family are all buzzing too. I’ve never seen my dad (Bryan) so happy.

“We had a quick face time call after the match and it was great to share it with them.”