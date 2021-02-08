Joe Pritchard banned for Accrington’s clash with Plymouth

Accrington are without suspended midfielder Joe Pritchard for the visit of Plymouth.

Pritchard was sent off in the closing stages of Saturday’s goalless home draw with Northampton, a result that extended promotion-chasing Stanley’s unbeaten League One run to four games.

Midfielder Matt Butcher will be monitored after missing the Northampton game through injury.

Stanley boss John Coleman explained the early withdrawal of Tariq Uwakwe on Saturday was tactical and that the Chelsea loanee is available for selection.

The two sides met as recently as January 30 and Plymouth’s Joe Edwards strained medial ligaments during that 2-2 Home Park draw.

Edwards is not ready to return and Byron Moore will continue in the right wing-back role he filled in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Portsmouth.

Ryan Hardie took a bang on the foot at Fratton Park and Niall Ennis is pushing for a first start after impressing from the bench since moving from Wolves last month.

Ennis scored against Accrington in Devon and set up Luke Jephcott’s second goal on Saturday as the Wales Under-21 striker took his tally for the season to 18.